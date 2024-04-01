Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,211,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 195,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,545,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.06. 394,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

