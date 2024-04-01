Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $17.63 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

