Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 148,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.73. 609,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.72. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

