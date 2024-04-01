Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.74. 541,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $117.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

