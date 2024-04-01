Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 178,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period.
VCSH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. 1,539,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,331. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
