Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,272,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.