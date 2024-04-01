Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $501.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

