Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 67 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 79,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $209.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

