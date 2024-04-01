Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.82. 249,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,422,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 8.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,605,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

