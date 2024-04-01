Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,818 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after buying an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $20.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

