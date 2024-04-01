Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,181,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,683,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $296.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.