Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys 206 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $258.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,309. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.81. The stock has a market cap of $364.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

