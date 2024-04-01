Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,665,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,390,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,034,074. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

