Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,845. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.66.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

