Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 115,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,224. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

