Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.03. The stock had a trading volume of 163,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.58. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.