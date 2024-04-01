Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.28. 5,657,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,705,512. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

