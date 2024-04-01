Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. 2,384,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,907. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.