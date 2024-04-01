Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,427,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

