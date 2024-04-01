Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,188. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

