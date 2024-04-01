Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,783 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.24. 1,687,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.