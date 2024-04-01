Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $248.31. The company had a trading volume of 231,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,902. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

