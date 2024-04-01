Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.34. 828,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,296. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

