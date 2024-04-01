Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.48. 4,255,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,313,397. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.