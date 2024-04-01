SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $1.18 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $198.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007765 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00014726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00014386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,631.15 or 0.99980605 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00140035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,685,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,380,812.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.26448802 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $157,453,606.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

