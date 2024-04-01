Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 7,139,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,878. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

