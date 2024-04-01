Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.
Sirius XM Stock Down 0.5 %
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Sirius XM Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sirius XM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
