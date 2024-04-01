Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.84.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 272,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.