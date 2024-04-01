SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Announces Dividend of $0.59

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5893 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

SITC International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SITC International stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374. SITC International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

