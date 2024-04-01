SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.58. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a net margin of 49.25% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,126,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $35,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,469,000 after buying an additional 1,361,282 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

