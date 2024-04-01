Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.23.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:SIX opened at $26.32 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Six Flags Entertainment
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.