Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after buying an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SIX opened at $26.32 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

