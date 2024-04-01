Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Skeena Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

NYSE:SKE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.61. 139,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,150. The firm has a market cap of $416.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.37. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

