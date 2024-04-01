Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.63. 262,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,161. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

