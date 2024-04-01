Snider Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Snider Financial Group decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AGG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

