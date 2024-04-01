Snider Financial Group Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.8% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Snider Financial Group owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. 340,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

