Snider Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Snider Financial Group decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after buying an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 752,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,181. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

