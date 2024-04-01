Snider Financial Group Sells 41,428 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Snider Financial Group decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,428 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. 15,769,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,703,879. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $296.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

