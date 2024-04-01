Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.10 and last traded at $160.79. 1,394,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,045,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

