Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 0.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $160.10 and last traded at $160.79. Approximately 1,394,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,045,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

