SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 38,224 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 323,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,938. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.