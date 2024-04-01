SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 38,224 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 926,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 323,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,938. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

