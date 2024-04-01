SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,425. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

