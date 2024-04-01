SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 92,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $2,764,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.39. 608,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.