SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.70. 418,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,363. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

