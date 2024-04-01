SNS Financial Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.