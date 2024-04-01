SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.19.

Ecolab stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.79. The company had a trading volume of 341,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,334. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

