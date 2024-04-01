SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,888,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,049,273. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

