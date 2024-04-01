SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 12.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $104,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after acquiring an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

