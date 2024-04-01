SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $27,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,431,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.92. 4,271,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,348. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

