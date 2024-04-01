SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.67. The stock had a trading volume of 687,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,501. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

