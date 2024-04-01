SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 796 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

BR traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,489. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.35 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

