SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. 366,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

